Botswana to step up anti-poaching measures

Botswana
Choppers have been deployed and there are more men on ground watching over elephants in Botswana.
It is the country’s revived commitment to anti-poaching efforts, following a report by Elephants Without Borders that claims dozens of elephants have been killed by poachers in the northern part of the country.
Several wildlife NGOs have criticized their report, accusing them of selfish interests.
