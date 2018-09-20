Popular Ugandan politician Bobi Wine escorted home by police

Ugandan singer and opposition MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, was virtually shepherded home by police on Thursday as soon as he arrived at Entebbe International Airport from the US, where he had gone for treatment his wife says.

Barbie Kyagulani says soon after landing at Entebbe, security surrounded him and took him away; they were not sure where they took him to. Later reports indicated that he had been sent to the Kisangati police station before being sent straight to his residence by police.

Robert Kyagulanyi had left Uganda on August 31st for the United States to seek treatment, after he was allegedly beaten and tortured by the police while in their custody, which the authorities deny.

On thursday, the Ugandan capital and Entebbe airport were placed under high security pending the return of the opponent.

Since being elected to the National Assembly in 2017, 36-year-old Kyagulanyi has emerged as a spokesman for Ugandan youth and a virulent critic of President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

AFP