South African artist celebrates women [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Art project in South Africa showcases what has been described as a series of bold and expressive paintings to the glory of female beauty. We take you to meet with the painter Nelson Makamo, a young 36-year-old South African.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

