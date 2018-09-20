South African artist celebrates women [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Art project in South Africa showcases what has been described as a series of bold and expressive paintings to the glory of female beauty. We take you to meet with the painter Nelson Makamo, a young 36-year-old South African.
Art project in South Africa showcases what has been described as a series of bold and expressive paintings to the glory of female beauty. We take you to meet with the painter Nelson Makamo, a young 36-year-old South African.
Go to video
South African schools to teach Kiswahili
01:21
South African artist Nelson Makamo unveils his latest collection [No Comment]
01:12
There will be no international sanctions related to land reform - Ramaphosa
03:08
The Cameroonian female entrepreneur defying career stereotypes [The Morning Call]
05:53
Djibouti-DP World terminal dispute; what is at stake? [Business Segment]
Go to video
Africa's young female ministers: Mali follows Botswana, Zimbabwe