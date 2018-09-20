Update: Magufuli mourns as death toll from Tanzania ferry accident reaches 42

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to victims of a ferry accident that has killed at least 42 people according to a statement from State House.

A frantic rescue operation is underway in Tanzania where a passenger ferry capsized in Lake Victoria on Thursday.

A government official told Reuters that up to 200 people are believed to have drowned, but so far only 42 have been confirmed dead.

Tanzania’s Electrical, Mechanical and Services Agency (TEMESA), which operates ferry services, said the boat, known as MV Nyerere, sank on Thursday afternoon in Ukurewe district Mwanza region.

TEMESA Spokeswoman Theresia Mwami said so far they had not established the exact number of passengers who were on board.The ferry capsized a few metres before docking, Mwami said.

While the ferry has a capacity of about 100 passengers, it was said to be carrying more than its capacity, in addition to cargo.

Only 32 rescued so far with reports that as between 400 and 500 passengers were on the Tanzanian ferry MV Nyerere which capsized on Lake Victoria. — will ross (@willintune) 20 septembre 2018

Mwami said the ferry did not have any mechanical problems because TEMESA had carried out heavy maintenance on it in recent months including overhauling two engines.

In 2012, at least 145 people died in a ferry disaster in the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar in the Indian Ocean, on a vessel that was overcrowded.

REUTERS