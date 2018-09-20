Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria football body retains Amaju Pinnick as president

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been elected as president of Nigeria’s football body, the Nigeria Football federation, NFF. He retains his position by the victory scored today.

His election is expected to bring an end to a leadership crisis that threatened to have the country banned by football governing body, FIFA.

Pinnick, a sports veteran beat off competition from four other aspirants. He scored a total of 34 votes, a former NFF boss Aminu Maigari got 8 votes whiles the other aspirants Ogunjobi and Okoye got 2 and 0 votes respectively.

