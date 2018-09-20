Cameroon's upcoming presidential election and social media use [The Morning Call]

Cameroon’s presidential election takes place on October 7. Nine candidates take part including, Paul Biya who is seeking to extend his 35 years in power. While the presidential campaign officially begins this Saturday, some fear the elections is the most uncertain and dreaded the country has ever known. This is due to the anglophone crisis thats bedeviled the country.

But there’s something also new to this election. For the first time in Cameroon, social networks are at the heart of the presidential election. In 2011, during the last presidential election, only a few candidates had used social networks.

Today, almost all have a dedicated team including 85 years old Paul Biya who in July declared his intention to run for yet another term via twitter.

So how is this new embrace of social media outreach in politics being received in Cameroon and how could it affect this elections?