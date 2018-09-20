Welcome to Africanews

Africa enviroment partnership forum opens in Nairobi [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The world is arguably more than ever concerned about the effects of climate change and global warming. But how much is Africa concerned?
Today in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, environment experts, representatives of African civil society, partners and captains of industry take part in what is the inaugural African Environment Partnership platform, a brain child of the African Union’s development agency NEPAD.

