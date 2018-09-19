Welcome to Africanews

Torential rains cause havoc in Nigeria [The Morning Call]

Torential rains cause havoc in Nigeria [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

Nigeria’s two major rivers, Niger and Benue, have burst their banks. The results- many homes in the central and southern part of the country have been swept away. And according to Nigeria’s emergency agency NEMA, 100 people have been killed and thousands displaced.

A national disaster was declared in four states over the flooding, meaning that the federal government had taken over the search, rescue and rehabilitation of the victims. So, what has caused the rivers to outflow and why do we have the huge floods?

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

