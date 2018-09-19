Torential rains cause havoc in Nigeria [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Nigeria’s two major rivers, Niger and Benue, have burst their banks. The results- many homes in the central and southern part of the country have been swept away. And according to Nigeria’s emergency agency NEMA, 100 people have been killed and thousands displaced.
A national disaster was declared in four states over the flooding, meaning that the federal government had taken over the search, rescue and rehabilitation of the victims. So, what has caused the rivers to outflow and why do we have the huge floods?
Go to video
Zimbabwe officials inflating prices to pillage $10m cholera donation
00:29
Nigerians take part in drive to clean up ocean on World Cleanup Day [No Comment]
Go to video
Addis Ababa at standstill as Ethiopians protest deadly violence
01:16
Photos: Nigeria army records more successes against Boko Haram
Go to video
Brutal 'ethnic' attacks on outskirts of Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa
Go to video
Nigeria's Buhari cedes power to declare 'national disaster': Here is why