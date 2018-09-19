The new Europe-Africa alliance [Business Africa]

This week on Business Africa with host Nyasha K Mutizwa, we discuss a proposed true and fair partnership between Europe and Africa

As part of President Juncker’s State of the Union proposals earlier this week the European Commission announced a new ‘Africa – Europe Alliance. The package builds on the commitments taken during the African Union – European Union Summit of last year in Abidjan where the two continents agreed to strengthen their partnership. The Alliance will lead to the creation of up to 10 million jobs in Africa in the next 5 years alone.

Congo firms face high Cobalt tax

We head to the DRC where a new Mining Code has been adopted, but industry and government are at loggerheads over taxation. Will these new terms help the DRC to capture a bigger share of the pie, which, if responsibly invested in key infrastructure and services, could potentially benefit the Congolese people?

Economic expert Professor Mabi Mulumba gives us his perspective on this.