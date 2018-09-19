Congo political prisoner Paulin Makaya released [The Morning Call]

Congolese opposition leader Paulin Makaya, who has been in prison for nearly three years, regained freedom on Monday, four days after a court ruling ordered the end of his detention.

He had been sentenced to one year in prison for complicity in an unauthorized protest in October 2015 against the referendum that allowed President Sassou Nguesso to run for president again in March 2016. Nguesso won the election.

So where does his release leave him? And what has been the reactions to his release?