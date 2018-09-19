Africanews poll: Trend of young African female ministers welcomed

Africanews picked a political trend of young women taking ministerial posts across Africa as our poll topic last week.

We asked via our Facebook and Twitter handles: “There is a new wave in Africa, of young women getting ministerial appointments in #Botswana, #Mali, #Zimbabwe. Do you think this is long overdue and why? Vote and share your reasons with us.”

We also asked our audience to share with us any such young political appointees in their country.

The results on both platforms showed that an overwhelming majority of respondents believed that it was indeed long overdue. Below are the results on both platforms.