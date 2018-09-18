Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Football Planet

football-planet

Gabon's Camacho axed. What's next for the Panthers? [Football Planet]

Gabon's Camacho axed. What's next for the Panthers? [Football Planet]
Victor Muisyo

Football Planet

Gabon’s sports minister Alain Claude Billie By-Nze announced last week that Jose Antonio Camacho’s contract as head coach of the Panthers coach of the will not be renewed at the end of November. A Gabonese football pundit Berleck Leckobat joined us on a call from Libreville, to share his thoughts with us.

***

The first leg of the quarter finals of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations CAF were played over the weekend. In the Champions League, only four goals were scored in all four matches played but despite the shortage of goals, the action was intense! In this episode, Philemon Mbale joined us live in the studio for a quick analysis of the action. e have a special guest to give us a quick analysis of the action.

***

Football is a sport to be enjoyed by all. Morocco’s soccer team for people with dwarfism hopes for sponsors to help fund their participation in an international tournament in Argentina. Mbale and Bridgete Ugwe filed a detailed report on that.

***

The Rwanda Football Federation have denied allegations that they bribed a referee who officiated their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match which they lost 2-1 to Ivory Coast on September 9 in Kigali.

Namibian referee Jackson Pavaza reportedly communicated to CAF that he had been offered a bribe and told the Namibian media about the story.

***

The first-ever African Freestyle Football Championship ends in Nigeria’s biggest city, Lagos with Ben Abdul Nader Kone from Ivory Coast winning the tournament. The 3-day event which took place at Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos saw freestylers from various part of the continent compete fiercely for the star prize. Linnette Bahati and Cedric Sehossolo did a report on that.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..