First AI conference in South Africa [The Morning Call]

Artificial Intelligence is gaining ground in Africa and enthusiasts are leading in the revolutionizing technology. An AI expo was held for the first time in South Africa recently. Lets see some of what was showcased.
10:48
Algeria's tourism comes alive with Aqua Palm [Inspire Africa]
Nigeria veep meets girls who won gold at U.S. tech event
Uber has no plans to sell self-driving car unit- CEO
02:00
Ethiopia aims to become Africa's Artificial Intelligence (AI) giant
03:15
'Zoomed' car tracker app without internet [The Morning Call]
04:36
Designing workplaces to drive innovation [Sci tech]