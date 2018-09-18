DRC: Bemba fined by ICC for witness tampering [The Morning Call]

Now, he may have been freed after his appeal got him an acquittal in June, but not all is over with DRC’s former vice president and rebel leader Jean-Pierre Bemba.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has sentenced Jean-Pierre Bemba, for bribing witnesses during his war crimes trial.

The Hague-based court in a ruling on Monday, handed Bemba a 12 month sentence and $350,000 fine for tampering with witnesses in an earlier hearing over possible war crimes and crimes against humanity. He is alleged to have committed the crimes when his fighters, sent to suppress a coup in neighbouring Central African Republic between October 2002 and 2003 carried out series of killings and rapes.