Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

DRC: Bemba fined by ICC for witness tampering [The Morning Call]

DRC: Bemba fined by ICC for witness tampering [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Now, he may have been freed after his appeal got him an acquittal in June, but not all is over with DRC’s former vice president and rebel leader Jean-Pierre Bemba.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has sentenced Jean-Pierre Bemba, for bribing witnesses during his war crimes trial.

The Hague-based court in a ruling on Monday, handed Bemba a 12 month sentence and $350,000 fine for tampering with witnesses in an earlier hearing over possible war crimes and crimes against humanity. He is alleged to have committed the crimes when his fighters, sent to suppress a coup in neighbouring Central African Republic between October 2002 and 2003 carried out series of killings and rapes.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..