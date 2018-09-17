Rwanda pardons 2,140 prisoners [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Around 2,140 prisoners in Rwanda including opposition leader Victoire Ingabire and musician Kizito Mihigo, have been released from jail.
Their Saturday’s release follows a cabinet meeting on Friday when a presidential “mercy” order was approved. Both Ingabire and Mihigo had made requests for clemency in June.
However, Diane Rwigara whose attempt to stand in last year’s elections was thwarted over allegations she forged signatures on her nomination papers was not freed.
01:09
DRC: ''Bemba can return if he wishes''- official
05:04
Shaping tourism using travel blogs [Travel]
Go to video
United Nations commends Africa for continental free trade deal
Go to video
E.U. lauds A.U. for historic continental free trade pact, pledges support
Go to video
Cameroon extends curfew in restive Angolophone region
01:14
Kagame takes over AU leadership, commits to visa-free regime