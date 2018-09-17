Welcome to Africanews

Rwanda pardons 2,140 prisoners [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Around 2,140 prisoners in Rwanda including opposition leader Victoire Ingabire and musician Kizito Mihigo, have been released from jail.

Their Saturday’s release follows a cabinet meeting on Friday when a presidential “mercy” order was approved. Both Ingabire and Mihigo had made requests for clemency in June.

However, Diane Rwigara whose attempt to stand in last year’s elections was thwarted over allegations she forged signatures on her nomination papers was not freed.

So, what is the motive for this release? And why was Diane Rwigara not pardoned?

