Dhulka Hooyo Project: Celebrating Somalia before the war [This is Culture, TMC]

Sara Jabril started the “ Dhulka Hooyo Project “ after stumbling upon an old family photo album.This online photography project unveils the beauty and rich cultural heritage of Somalia in the 1980s, before the civil war.*

All photos were taken by Sabine, Sara’s mother.

Born in West Germany, she met her future husband in the early 80’s and in 1985, she hopped on a plane to Mogadishu, a city she barely knew! With her camera in hand, she documented their stay and road trips across the beautiful country.

In Somali language, one could translate “Dhulka Hooyo” by homeland or motherland. A quite befitting title as Somalia was home to all the people forced to leave the country because of the civil war that broke out.

The “ Dhulka Hooyo Project “ is also a tribute to the resilience of the Somali people, and a source of inspiration for its youth dispersed throughout the diaspora.