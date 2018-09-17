Addis Ababa at standstill as Ethiopians protest deadly violence

Residents in parts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa are protesting over brutal deaths which claimed lives and displaced hundreds over the past few days.

Reports from Addis as at Monday morning said economic activity had largely grounded to a halt as people continued to mass up around the Meskel Square. Police have blocked the protesters from accessing the square.

News from Burayu, a town in the Oromia region and located on the outskirts of the capital said organized and gruesome mobs unleashed terror on residents.

Hundreds were said to have fled their homes heading to Addis Ababa. This increases Ethiopia’s internal displacement figures which is closing in on the 1.5 million mark.

The Addis Standard portal on Sunday reported seeing soldiers on their way to the affected communities. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has denounced the attacks he labeled as cowardly, vowing that the appropriate response will be taken.

Activists have also condemned the attacks which have been identified as a potent threat to reforms by the government.

Businesses in Merkato and other parts of#AddisAbaba are still closed. Business activities are at standstill in major trading areas over the past five days. — Samson Berhane A. (@BerhaneSamson) September 17, 2018

#Ethiopia: Mass demonstrations happening in various parts of #AddisAbeba to denounce the organized, gruesome mob attack over the weekend against civilians in #Burayu & its environs which resulted in the several deaths and displacement of thousands. In front of ETV buldg. Pics: SM pic.twitter.com/SKe7oZ4pMG — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) September 17, 2018

Crowds gathering near UN and Meskel Sq, protesting deaths and displacement in Burayu and other parts of Addis over the weekend. Riot police and federal troops present pic.twitter.com/aKjMQQg5ig — Tom Gardner (@TomGardner18) September 17, 2018

Protests ongoing in central Addis Ababa, #Ethiopia following violence on outskirts of town over the weekend pic.twitter.com/vJjdIE7ppy — Chris Stein (@ChrisJStein) September 17, 2018

Update: While demonstrations continue in various places, including parts of Piassa, its area's business district is largely shut off and transport service is scarce. some commuters resort to walk to their destinations. pic.twitter.com/DxwALhiScL — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) September 17, 2018

Photo credit: Tom Gardner @TomGardner18