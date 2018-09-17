Abuja Airport wins 2018 ACI safety award

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria has been chosen as “the best improved airport in safety” by Airports Council International, Africa region.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Yakubu Henrietta, in a press statement said the airport emerged the winner of the category, following an extensive evaluation process that considered entries from several other airports in Africa.

In a letter dated 13th September, 2018, addressed to Captain Rabiu Yadudu, Director of Airport Operations of the FAAN by Ali Tounsi, Secretary General of ACI Africa, the body noted that despite fierce competition, NAIA’s infrastructure and processes were rated to be the best in Africa for it’s category.

It will be recalled that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was recently audited and certified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, having been given a clean bill of health by the regulatory Authority.

The award will officially be presented to the airport at the next ACI Africa Conference and Annual General Assembly scheduled to hold in Abidjan, Cote d’ivoire from the 14th – 17th October, 2018.