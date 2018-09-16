Welcome to Africanews

Kenya sweeps men's, women's gold at 2018 Berlin Marathon

Kenya sweeps men's, women's gold at 2018 Berlin Marathon

Kenya

The Kenyan flag was associated with gold at the 2018 edition of the Berlin Marathon that took place on September 16. The East African country recorded victories in both men’s and women’s races.

Gladys Cherono won the women’s race in a time of 2: 18:11, setting a new course record whiles Eliud Kipchoge won the men’s race with 2:01:40 smashing the men’s Marathon World Record. He broke the record by a minute and seventeen seconds.

Gladys by her victory has won a hat-trick of marathon golds, Athletics Kenya, AK, said in a tweet. AK described Kipchoge as ‘Superhuman’ for his record-smashing feat.

The marathon organizers dubbed Kipchoge as the greatest marathoner of all times. “Eliud Kipchoge finishes with a new world record, that will be remembered for decades. The greatest marathon runner of all times,” they said.

Watch the final lap Kichoge cleared to break the record

In the men’s race, second place went to is Amos Kipruto (KENYA) with 2:06:23 and third is Wilson Kipsang (KENYA) with 2:06:48. Whiles two Ethiopians came in after Cherono; Ruti Aga (ETH) took second in 2:18:34 and Tirunesh Dibaba finished third with 2:18:55.

The organizers note that: “Never in the history of marathon running have three women broken 2:19 in one race!”



