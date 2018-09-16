Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Brutal 'ethnic' attacks on outskirts of Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa

Brutal 'ethnic' attacks on outskirts of Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Ethiopia

There are reports of increasing insecurity in the town of Burayu in the Oromia regional state located on the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The Addis Standard portal said on Sunday that the attacks which had been ongoing for some days now included deadly armed attacks, rape and burning of structures which situation has led people to flee the area.

Some reports say it had ethnic undertones. Addis Abba deputy mayor is said to have confirmed the incident adding that the city administration had set up a committee to organize support for the displaced.

It is the latest round of violence to hit the country in the midst of democratic reforms being undertaken by the Abiy Ahmed administration.

Prime Minister Abiy is on record to have tasked the security agencies to do all it takes to get a grip on the insecurity and to defend the rule of law.

Political and security watchers have said the rising insecurity could potentially derail Abiy’s high-speed reforms. For some activists, the attacks were a fight back by persons against the reforms.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..