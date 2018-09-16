Brutal 'ethnic' attacks on outskirts of Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa

There are reports of increasing insecurity in the town of Burayu in the Oromia regional state located on the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The Addis Standard portal said on Sunday that the attacks which had been ongoing for some days now included deadly armed attacks, rape and burning of structures which situation has led people to flee the area.

Some reports say it had ethnic undertones. Addis Abba deputy mayor is said to have confirmed the incident adding that the city administration had set up a committee to organize support for the displaced.

#Ethiopia: A spate of day & night organized attacks, robbery in #Burayu (see map) leaves several dead, hundreds of civilians fleeing for their lives. The attacks began 2 days ago & intensified as of last night, according to several social media reports. pic.twitter.com/J0EQ3FcEjA — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) September 16, 2018

It is the latest round of violence to hit the country in the midst of democratic reforms being undertaken by the Abiy Ahmed administration.

Prime Minister Abiy is on record to have tasked the security agencies to do all it takes to get a grip on the insecurity and to defend the rule of law.

Political and security watchers have said the rising insecurity could potentially derail Abiy’s high-speed reforms. For some activists, the attacks were a fight back by persons against the reforms.

The brutal attack, the rape and the looting in the outskirts of Addis is not a random act. Its planned and organized by haters. It’s instigated by self-seeking elites who preach noting but hate. If we don’t start planning to save our nation, then we’re planning to kill it — Ephrem Madebo (@GTWTW_Now) September 16, 2018

#Ethiopia: Another ethnic based attack. Another displacement. This time a few kilometers away from the capital Addis, in Burayu, Oromia. The displaced residents are temporarily sheltered in Philippos Primary School in Addis. pic.twitter.com/xkTfeF6eGw — BefeQadu Z. Hailu (@befeqe) September 16, 2018