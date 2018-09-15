Welcome to Africanews

Hungary vows to challenge the European Parliament vote [International Edition]

Ruth LAGO

Tension is rising between between Hungary and the European Union Parliament. After the resolution paving the way for sanctions, Hungary has vowed to act. And in Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addressed the European Parliament on Tuesday where he warned members against the return of the far-right populism. These are the stories we’ve lined up for you this weekend as packegaed by our sister station Euronews.

