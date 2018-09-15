Ethiopia and Eritrea to sign peace agreement in Saudi Arabia

Ethiopia and Eritrea will attend a summit in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to sign an agreement cementing the thaw between the two former Horn of Africa enemies, a UN spokesman disclosed on Friday September 14.

Saudi King Salman will host the signing ceremony in Jeddah to be attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq did not provide details, saying the Ethiopian and Eritrean leaders would sign a “further agreement helping to cement the positive relations between them.”

further agreement helping to cement the positive relations between them.

UN Secretary General and African Union due to attend signing of Ethiopia – Eritrea peace agreement in Saudi Arabia on Sunday

https://t.co/Hbvo0VycWf — Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) September 15, 2018

On Tuesday, the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea reopened two land border crossing points for the first time in 20 years, clearing the way for trade between the two nations.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki signed a declaration of peace in July that formally ended two decades of hostility.

#CroozefmNews

Ethiopia and Eritrea will attend a summit in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to sign an agreement cementing the thaw between the two former Horn of Africa enemies, a UN spokesman said. — 91.2 Crooze Fm (@912CroozeFM) September 15, 2018

Eritrea gained its independence from Ethiopia in the early 1990s, and war broke out later that decade over a border dispute.

A 2002 UN-backed boundary demarcation was meant to settle the dispute for good, but Ethiopia refused to abide by it.

A turnaround began in June when Abiy announced that Ethiopia would hand back to Eritrea the disputed areas including the flashpoint town of Badme where the first shots of the border war were fired.

Ethiopia & Eritrea to sign “reconciliation agreement” next Sunday in Jeddah Saudi Arabia, Ahram reported citing diplomatic sources. According to Ahram, the pact will be signed in a trilateral summit between Saudi Arabia, #Ethiopia, & #Eritrea. https://t.co/DYhOEqRiNx pic.twitter.com/c8VOWFGDkT — Eshete Bekele (@EsheteBekele) September 14, 2018

Ethiopia and Eritrea to sign new peace agreement in Saudi Arabia, UN says https://t.co/6XFiipvI07 pic.twitter.com/ZdDQ244i1X — Al Jazeera English (AJEnglish) September 15, 2018

AFP