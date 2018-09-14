Madagascar's president hands over power to interim [The Morning Call]

It is not very common but this is exactly what the law says in Madagascar- In order for an incumbent president to run for a second term in office, you have to step down or step aside and hand over to an interim. Then you become eligible to run for another term in office.

And, this is just what Madagascar’s president Hery Rajaonarimampianina has done.

On wednesday, Mr Rajaonarimampianina in a ceremony at the State Palace, in front of the government and the diplomatic corps handed over power to his vice Riko Rakotovao.