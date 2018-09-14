Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Madagascar's president hands over power to interim [The Morning Call]

Madagascar's president hands over power to interim [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

It is not very common but this is exactly what the law says in Madagascar- In order for an incumbent president to run for a second term in office, you have to step down or step aside and hand over to an interim. Then you become eligible to run for another term in office.

And, this is just what Madagascar’s president Hery Rajaonarimampianina has done.

On wednesday, Mr Rajaonarimampianina in a ceremony at the State Palace, in front of the government and the diplomatic corps handed over power to his vice Riko Rakotovao.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..