South Sudan's warring factions agree to revitalized peace deal [The Morning Call]

South Sudan’s incumbent president Salva Kiir and his main opponent former vice-president Riek Machar have signed to a revitalized peace deal. The signing done in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa took place on wednesday. It was brokered by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, IGAD.

IGAD is currently being led by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and, Mr Ahmed has delivered a stern warning to the parties involved- president Salva kiir and his former vice president Riek Machar.

He asked for strict compliance by the parties to ensure that the current deal does not fail.

Now, what are the real prospects of this deal?