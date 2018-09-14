Nigeria's Cheerleading sports team [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
What many may have thought was merely a dance and chanting in support of sports team, is now becoming a serious sport in Africa.
We take you to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital to meet with team ‘Cheer Nigeria’.
Cheer Nigeria are on a mission to popularize Cheerleading as a competitive sport in the country.
02:06
