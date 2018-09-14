Nigeria finance minister resigns amid certificate fraud

Kemi Adeosun, Nigeria’s finance minister has resigned her position over claims of certificate forgery uncovered by a local portal, Premium Times.

Local media have cited sources that said she resigned because of the reports that she had not duly served her one-year national service and by law was unfit to hold a government position.

Premium Times in July 2018 reported that the minister had forged her National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, certificate.

The minister who has held the portofolio since 2015 failed to respond to the allegations whiles the government also remained mute on the issue.

NYSC is a one-year mandatory national service for graduates below the age of 30 from universities across Africa’s most populous nation. A person seeking employment must have undertaken the service.