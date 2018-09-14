Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopian activists fume at 'useless' flag clashes, death reported

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s flag clashes which started this week continues to elicit reactions across the social board. As at Friday afternoon, movement in the capital Addis Ababa had been largely paralyzed amid heavy police deployment.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed chastised persons involved in a crisis that he says could easily be resolved through dialogue. The police chief has also waded in asking the parties to respect the laws of the country.

Ethiopia’s vibrant activists will not be left out of the ongoings. a cross-section of activists have slammed the tensions in the capital.

According to award-winning and persecuted journalist Eskineder Nega the issue was much ado about nothing and that in the end there were no winners in a useless face off.

Meanwhile, a key pro-democracy activist, Jawar Mohammed, has confirmed that police action had resulted in one death. He also reports an assault on a Reuters crew covering the event.

A series of tweets on reaction of activists to the crisis

Photo credit: Biruk Terrefe, @terrefebiruk

