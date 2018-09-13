UN rights chief hopes Eritrea will end indefinite conscription soon

New United Nations (U.N.) human rights chief says her office is looking forward to the abolition of compulsory conscription into the military.

“We particularly look forward to seeing an end to indefinite conscription into the Eritrean military,” Michelle Bachelet told the 39th session of the Human Rights Council on September 10.

It was the former Chilean president’s first statement to the council since taking the post which was previously occupied by Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein.

She spoke in high terms about the recent peace deal reached between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Asmara had used the political standoff to justify a compulsory national service conscription which has been going on for years.

“The Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship signed in July between Eritrea and Ethiopia offers hope for an end to the decades-long stalemate between the two countries, which has had very severe impact on the people on both sides of the border,” she told the council.

Bachelet said the peace deal of July 9, 2018 was vital to ending the standoff adding that her office “stands ready to support both countries in protecting human rights.”