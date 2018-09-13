Welcome to Africanews

The Blue pearl of Morocco

The Blue pearl of Morocco

The Morning Call

In this week’s segment we focus on a particular city in Morocco.

If you have ever gone on Pinterest or Instagram, then you know about Morocco’s famous blue city, Chefchaouen, nicknamed the “blue pearl of Morocco.” Chefchaouen was founded in 1471

Famous for all the houses and shops painted different shades of blue it is indeed a magical place to get lost in with your camera.

It is perched amid the Rif Mountains, creating a dramatic landscape on approach and an ethereal atmosphere.

Elayne Wangalwa tells us more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

