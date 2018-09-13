The Morning Call
In this week’s segment we focus on a particular city in Morocco.
If you have ever gone on Pinterest or Instagram, then you know about Morocco’s famous blue city, Chefchaouen, nicknamed the “blue pearl of Morocco.” Chefchaouen was founded in 1471
Famous for all the houses and shops painted different shades of blue it is indeed a magical place to get lost in with your camera.
It is perched amid the Rif Mountains, creating a dramatic landscape on approach and an ethereal atmosphere.
Elayne Wangalwa tells us more
Go to video
Tanzania gov't plans 'house to house' drive to register Airbnb operators
10:48
Algeria's tourism comes alive with Aqua Palm [Inspire Africa]
01:45
Egypt opens a 4000-year old tomb to the public
11:59
What are the barriers to growth in the halal industry?
Go to video
Akon, Obasanjo to lead celebrities at gorilla naming ceremony in Rwanda
Go to video
Morocco's Hakim Ziyech named best footballer in Dutch league