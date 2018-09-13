Welcome to Africanews

Kofi Annan laid to rest in Ghana [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call show today was dedicated to Kofi Annan, the only black African to become UN secretary-general. Annan has been laid to rest in a military cemetery in Accra, Ghana.

Now, Ghana his home country, is observing a full week of national mourning for him. The Ghanaian served two terms as UN chief from 1997 to 2006, and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work. But with all that has been said about him, what can we really say is Mr Annan’s legacy?

Our correspondent in Accra, Antoine Galindo spoke with Professor Nicodemus Fru Awasom, an expert in African affairs. He asked him about Africa’s stand, in terms of Annan’s legacy and the significance of his burial today in Ghana. Also, Professor Awasom delved into what Kofi Annan stood for and how he sold Africa to the world.

According to him, Kofi Annan fought for many things while serving as the UN secretary-general. One of them was gender equality, the professor adds.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

