Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Zimbabwe's govt issues warning ahead Chamisa mock inauguration [The Morning Call]

Zimbabwe's govt issues warning ahead Chamisa mock inauguration [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, after losing the country’s recent disputed elections, is planning his own “inauguration”.

His spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said the inauguration will take place on Saturday and will affirm Chamisa as the duly elected president of Zimbabwe.

Now, that plan has not gone without a response by the government. Deputy Minister of Information Energy Mutodi took to his official Twitter page Tuesday evening to say, the government would not allow “anarchy”.

“Any attempt to de-legitimise government will not be tolerated and those bent on causing anarchy will be dealt with mercilessly,“ Mr Mutodi wrote on twitter.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..