Zimbabwe's govt issues warning ahead Chamisa mock inauguration [The Morning Call]

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, after losing the country’s recent disputed elections, is planning his own “inauguration”.

His spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said the inauguration will take place on Saturday and will affirm Chamisa as the duly elected president of Zimbabwe.

Now, that plan has not gone without a response by the government. Deputy Minister of Information Energy Mutodi took to his official Twitter page Tuesday evening to say, the government would not allow “anarchy”.

“Any attempt to de-legitimise government will not be tolerated and those bent on causing anarchy will be dealt with mercilessly,“ Mr Mutodi wrote on twitter.