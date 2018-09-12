Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Sport

sport

Video: 51-year old George Weah takes on Nigeria's Super Eagles

Video: 51-year old George Weah takes on Nigeria's Super Eagles
Daniel Mumbere

Liberia

Liberia’s George Weah who used his football fame and star power to make a successful bid for the presidency, briefly came out of retirement on Tuesday to play in a 2-1 loss to Nigeria a few weeks short of his 52nd birthday.

The former World Footballer of the Year led the attack and played for up to 79 minutes, surprising many who watched the game and those who were following the proceedings online.

Liberia had arranged the friendly to retire the number 14 jersey made famous by Weah but fans were in for a shock when, 16 years after his last international appearance, the striker led the national team onto the pitch wearing it instead.

Does president Weah still have his football magic?

Media reports said Weah, who led the attack and showed glimpses of the class that made him a household name around the world, received a standing ovation from fans when he was substituted on 79 minutes.

Goals from Henry Onyekuru and Simeon Nwankwo helped Nigeria to a 2-0 lead before the hosts pulled one back through a Kpah Sherman penalty late in the game.

Weah’s glorious football career

Weah enjoyed a career in Europe spanning nearly a decade and a half that saw him play for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in France, AC Milan in Italy and English sides Manchester City and Chelsea.

As well as being named the 1995 World Footballer of the Year, he also won the Ballon d’Or in the same year and remains the only African to win either award.

Weah’s popularity from his playing career saw him secure a landslide run-off winlast December in Liberia’s presidential elections.

ALSO READ: Weah honours Wenger with Liberia’s highest national award

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..