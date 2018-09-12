There will be no international sanctions related to land reform - Ramaphosa

There will be no international sanctions related to land reform. This was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reassurance before the South African Parliament on Tuesday. Ramaphosa plans a controversial agrarian reform in which land is expropriated without compensation for the benefit of the country’s black majority.

“I have no reason to believe that any country will punish South Africa if we take decisions that are constitutional, legal and respect international law, said “

For the South African head of state who was defending his project in parliament, land reform aims to “redress the serious historical injustice” committed against the black majority during the colonial period and the racist regime of apartheid.

Today, according to the president, the white minority (8% of the population) owns 72% of the farms compared to “only 4%” for blacks, who represent 80% of the population. Thus considering amending the Constitution to allow expropriations without compensation.

Many Blacks applaud the project, but whites are openly concerned about it.