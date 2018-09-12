Welcome to Africanews

The Cameroonian female entrepreneur defying career stereotypes [The Morning Call]

Women are said to face many sexist preconceptions. Some include “women are more fulfilled at home than at work .. you can not be a mother and an entrepreneur at the same time”.

But these misconceptions are being overturned by women who are rising to the top, doing well in their work or careers, and creating paradigm shifts.

Audrey Chicot, is one. She is the CEO of Multi Service and Material Industry, a company specializing in the manufacture of metal parts in Cameroon.

