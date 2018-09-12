School book stirrs sex education debate in Cameroon [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A science book for children in grades five and above is the subject of debate in Cameroon. The book addresses the sensitive issue of sexuality with references to practices that some say are too explicit and as a result unfit for children.
Many argue the text has the potential of dangerously luring children into having sex. So what does this book in question contain and how sexually explicit is it for children?
Go to video
Liberia honour VAR: Why Weah is on and offside with Wenger medal
00:57
Kaepernick is face of controversial Nike ad as Trump criticizes sportswear company
Go to video
Tanzanians debate corporal punishment after pupil was 'beaten to death'
Go to video
'I didn't walk to prove my fitness to anybody': Buhari tells Nigerians
Go to video
South African man behind recent racist slur apologizes
00:49
South Africa points out Trump's diplomatic 'failure' on land tweet