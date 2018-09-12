Welcome to Africanews

School book stirrs sex education debate in Cameroon [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

A science book for children in grades five and above is the subject of debate in Cameroon. The book addresses the sensitive issue of sexuality with references to practices that some say are too explicit and as a result unfit for children.

Many argue the text has the potential of dangerously luring children into having sex. So what does this book in question contain and how sexually explicit is it for children?

