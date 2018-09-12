Rwandans claim Kofi Annan failed them

In the Gisozi Genocide Museum in Rwanda, Kofi Annan is not a hero, let alone a man of peace.

The man who was only assistant secretary for peace operations during this painful period in the country remains a controversial figure.

The former Ghanaian diplomat had repeatedly expressed his regret at the international community’s failure in the Rwandan genocide. Despite his efforts, SOME Rwandans have not forgotten his role and still have difficulties forgiving his efforts in this painful tragedy twenty-five years later.

“Kofi Annan was then head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission and, at that time, that cable was never shared with the Security Council. That is critical information which if it had been shared by all members of the Security Council and probably by all members of the United Nations, genocide could probably have been averted. That is what most Rwandans remember about Kofi Annan, said Christophe Kayumba, researcher at the University of Rwanda.

“I cannot say that he left a good legacy to the Rwandans. The only legacy he left to the Rwandans was that we thought the international community existed but in reality Kofi Annan showed us that the international community did not exist, rather than it exists only for the interests of the superpowers,” said geneocide survivor, Gasana Theogene.

The episode of the Rwandan genocide remains the darkest and most difficult of the career of one of the most popular and charismatic leaders of the United Nations