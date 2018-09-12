Photos: Kofi Annan laid in state, mourners pay final respects

Ghana
The remains of Kofi Annan, the former United Nations Secretary-General returned home to Ghana on Monday. Annan died in Switzerland last month and is to be buried at a military cemetery in the capital Accra.
As part of the funeral activities, the general public and dignitaries were afforded the opportunity to pay their last respects to a man described as Ghana’s most illustrious son on the global stage.
Hundreds trooped to the Accra International Conference Center, AICC, to pay their respects on Tuesday whiles dignitaries are expected to take their turn today ahead of final funeral rites and burial tomorrow.
Dignitaries include members of the family, the diplomatic community, tribal chief and other top government officials.
The West African country is expecting a flooding in of international guests expected to participate in the final funeral of the man who served the U.N. as its topmost diplomat for a decade.
Go to video
Burundi says U.N. team expelled after 'agreed mission' was changed
Go to video
Uganda president outlines strategies to curb insecurity, corruption
Go to video
Ugandans attack govt officials at funeral of slain police chief
Go to video
Deaths recorded as aircraft plunges into South Sudan lake
Go to video
Stampede at Madagascar – Senegal AFCON qualifiers, dozens injured
Go to video
Prominent Ugandan police officer shot dead