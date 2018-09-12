Ghanaian public, dignitaries pay final respect to Kofi Annan

Ghanaians are paying their last respect to former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Atta Annan. The mortal remains of Annan was returned to the country on Monday from Switzerland where he died at the age of 80.

The Ghana government led by President Akufo Addo officially received the body of Kofi Annan at the Kotoka International Airport, KIA. Some members of the Annan family including his wife arrived with the body.

Annan’s mortal remains left Geneva aboard a private plane with his coffin draped in the flag of the body he served for decades. The UN flag was taken off and replaced with the Ghana flag upon arrival.

As part of the funeral plans, his body has been laid in state for paying of respect by public on Tuesday 11 September 2018. Today, Wednesday 12 September 2018 with be the turn of dignitaries to pay their respects.

Both events taking place at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) from 1000 to 1600 hours daily. The first day had people across the social structure trooping to the AICC to pay their respects.

His coffin draped in the national colours was surrounded by members of the security forces as members of the public filed in. Close by was an entourage of family members from Ghana’s resource rich-Ashanti region.

The former global diplomat is due to be given a full state burial that will span for three days. Between his arrival and burial at a military cemetery on September 13, a number of events have been planned to celebrate his life.

A summary of the events are as follows:

Body of Kofi Atta Annan arrives on Monday 10 September 2018 at 1600 hours.

Laying in state for paying of respect by public on Tuesday 11 September 2018

Laying in state for paying of respect by dignitaries on Wednesday 12 September 2018

Both events at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre ( AICC ) from 1000 to 1600 hours daily.

Funeral service at the Auditorium of AICC on Thursday 13 September 2018 at 0900 hours.

on Thursday 13 September 2018 at 0900 hours. This will be preceded by filing past and paying of last respect by VVIP s only from 0730 to 0830 hours.

s only from 0730 to 0830 hours. Burial is slated for the military cemetery located in the capital, Accra.

It is expected that Heads of State, high ranking United Nations Officials including the Secretary General and other high profile international personalities will attend the funeral ceremony.