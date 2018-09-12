Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopians and Eritreans celebrate historic reopening of borders

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Eritrea

There was a lot of emotion and excitement as Ethiopia and Eritrea opened their common borders allowing the free movement of persons and goods after years of closure amid a political standoff.

Photos from the dual border crossing openings in the towns of Bure and Zalambeesa showed leaders of both countries surrounded by troops of both sides opening the borders. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed chose military fatigues whiles Isaias Afwerki arrived in a brown short-sleeved political suit.

Ordinary Ethiopians and Eritreans will not be left out of the historic and momentous occasion as they thronged the venues to catch a glimpse of the moment that allowed them to freely associated with each other.

Tuesday’s event coincided with the Ethiopian New Year, 2011. It was also perhaps the most significant occurrence in renewed ties between the two nations since the two leaders signed a peace deal on July 9, 2018.

Ethiopia PM’s chief of staff, Fitsum Arega and Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Meskel also shared a series of photos on Twitter.

Photos courtesy: @GhideonMusa, Eritrean photojournalist

