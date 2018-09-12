Ethiopians and Eritreans celebrate historic reopening of borders

There was a lot of emotion and excitement as Ethiopia and Eritrea opened their common borders allowing the free movement of persons and goods after years of closure amid a political standoff.

Photos from the dual border crossing openings in the towns of Bure and Zalambeesa showed leaders of both countries surrounded by troops of both sides opening the borders. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed chose military fatigues whiles Isaias Afwerki arrived in a brown short-sleeved political suit.

Ordinary Ethiopians and Eritreans will not be left out of the historic and momentous occasion as they thronged the venues to catch a glimpse of the moment that allowed them to freely associated with each other.

Tuesday’s event coincided with the Ethiopian New Year, 2011. It was also perhaps the most significant occurrence in renewed ties between the two nations since the two leaders signed a peace deal on July 9, 2018.

Ethiopia PM’s chief of staff, Fitsum Arega and Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Meskel also shared a series of photos on Twitter.

President Isaias Afwerki & Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially open Serha-Zalambessa border crossing point, following similar event at Debay Sima – Burre juncture earlier in the day. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed subsequently departs to Addis Abeba from Asmara International Airport pic.twitter.com/RaiH7AQY0M — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) September 11, 2018

President Isaias Afwerki & Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today officially opened the Debay Sima – Burre border point between z two countries for road transport connectivity. The two leaders will arrive in Asmara shortly & proceed to Serha-Zalambesa connection for a similar ceremony pic.twitter.com/7zRZJhGKNl — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) September 11, 2018

PM Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afwerki are visiting Bure Front along Ethio-Eritrea border to celebrate the New Year with members of the Ethiopian & Eritrean Defense Forces following the full normalization of the relations between the two countries. #Ethiopia #Eritrea pic.twitter.com/Z9C4QkNsPM — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) September 11, 2018

PM Abiy Ahmed & President Isaias Afwerki fully marked the radical transformation of the Ethio-Eritrea border into a frontier of peace & friendship. The two leaders officially opened the Debay Sima – Burre border point (close to Assab) & Serha-Zalambesa. #Ethiopia #Eritrea (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gYZpOX3t9C — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) September 11, 2018

Road links between Ethiopia and Eritrea will be operational, opening the gate for cross border movement of people and goods. With fully normalization, our recent tragic history is coming to an end. #Ethiopia #Eritrea (2/2) pic.twitter.com/9BRYSeUlW1 — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) September 11, 2018

Photos courtesy: @GhideonMusa, Eritrean photojournalist