Djibouti-DP World terminal dispute; what is at stake? [Business Segment]

A new development in the terminal dispute between Djibouti and Dubai. On Monday September 10, Djibouti nationalized two-thirds of the terminal and DP World wants to pursue its share through legal means.

What is at stake for Djibouti in all this; what does the country stand to lose or gain by getting a new partner for the container terminal? Geopolitical and economic analyst Aly-Khan Satchu worries that the Sri Lanka case might be repeated on the Eastern Africa port.

In South Africa, the state capture inquiry has confirmed influence peddling.

This week we learnt through a testimony of Jan Gilliland, Director Operations and Implementations of the National Treasury that Gupta-owned media firms scooped 260m rand from the state. An explosive revelation. Will this public inquiry contribute towards the restoration of investor confidence in South Africa? African Times Editor, Piet Rampedi believes so.

