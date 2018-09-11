Opposition group in Mauritania rejects local election results [The Morning Call]

Mauritania’s electoral commission have released preliminary results from the country’s legislative, regional and local elections held earlier this month on september 1.

The results show the ruling party in the lead in the legislative, regional and local elections. On Sunday, the electoral commission said the party had so far won 67 of the 157 national assembly seats.

The ruling party also won four of the 13 regional councils and 108 of 219 municipalities.

Now, an opposition group has denounced the results as flawed. The leader of the RFD party, Ahmed Ould Daddah, alleged the electoral commission was incompetent and allowed the ruling party to “falsify elections”.

A second-round vote is scheduled for September 15 to decide 22 national assembly seats. Also for contest are nine regional councils, and 115 municipalities.