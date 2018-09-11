New DNA tools to identify remains from 9/11 [The Morning Call]

A trip back in time to history: It is September 11 2001, and the twin towers of the world trade centers are struck by hijacked planes in what became the biggest terrorist attack on American soil.

Over 3000 deaths are recorded. Many of their remains burnt and scattered beyond recognition. Actually, more than 1,100 victims of the 9/11 attacks are yet to be identified.

But fast forward to now, seventeen years later, a team in a New York laboratory is working to identify the remains.

With improved technology and remarkable progress using new DNA techniques, hope, is somewhat beaming for the identification of some these remains.