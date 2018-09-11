Live: Ethiopia, Eritrea reopen border point - minister

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

The leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea on Monday re-opened a border point between their two countries for road transport, in a first since the two neighbours fought a war two decades ago, Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Meskel said on Twitter.

“President Isaias Afwerki & Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today officially opened the Debay Sima – Burre border point between z two countries for road transport connectivity. The two leaders will arrive in Asmara shortly & proceed to Serha-Zalambesa connection for a similar ceremony,” he said.

President Isaias Afwerki & Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today officially opened the Debay Sima – Burre border point between z two countries for road transport connectivity. The two leaders will arrive in Asmara shortly & proceed to Serha-Zalambesa connection for a similar ceremony pic.twitter.com/7zRZJhGKNl — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) September 11, 2018

Earlier, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki visited their troops stationed at Bure, a region that saw some of the fiercest fighting during their 1998-2000 war.

Ethiopia-Eritrea peace deal

Tensions over the border burned on after the fighting ended – until Abiy offered to end the military standoff this year as part of a package of reforms that has reshaped the political landscape in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

ince signing an agreement in Asmara on July 9 to restore ties, the Eritrean and Ethiopian leaders have moved swiftly to end the two decades of hostility.

Eritrea reopened its embassy in Ethiopia in July, and Ethiopia reciprocated last week.

The two countries have resumed flights. Eritrea has agreed to open up its ports to its landlocked neighbour and last week announced plans to upgrade a road between them.

Ethiopian New Year

Ethiopia follows a calendar similar to the ancient Julian calendar — which started disappearing from the West in the 16th century — meaning the country will enter its year 2011 on September 11.

Good Morning #Ethiopia! It is that unique season of the year for majority of Ethiopians who celebrate the dawn of New Year. According to the Ethiopian calendar, the year 2011 is setting in tomorrow. Team AS wishes you all a joyous and productive year! pic.twitter.com/9vtNNGVL2d — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) September 10, 2018

Unlike the Gregorian calendar used officially in Eritrea and the West, Ethiopia’s version squeezes 13 months into every year — 12 months comprising 30 days each and a final month made up of just five or six days depending on whether it is a leap year.

Time is also measured differently in the Horn of Africa country. Days start at dawn rather than midnight.