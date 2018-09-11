Congo rebels pledge to disarmament program

The disarmament operation for ex-combatants in the Pool region of the Republic of Congo is well under way.

The authorities say they have already collected and repurchased more than 1800 weapons out of an estimated 3,000 weapons.

The weapons collection by the ex-combatants is part of a peace accord signed on December 23 between the government and former rebel leader Frederic Bintsamou widely known as Pastor Ntumi. The December peace accord will also pave the the way for civilians to return to the region.