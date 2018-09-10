Ready-made 'head wraps' to the rescue for 'Gele' tying headaches [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
‘Gele’, the beautiful African head scarf is popular amongst the Yoruba people in Nigeria where it is a must have ornament for women. Now, tying a ‘Gele’ can often be a headache for some but some Nigerian entrepreneur has created ready-made Gele head wraps.
Her creation, Toyosi Ande says will revolutionize the popular style for fashion conscious women everywhere.
