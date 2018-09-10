Welcome to Africanews

Radio journalist in Gabon commits suicide [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

A popular radio host in Gabon has committed suicide after 15 months of unpaid wages. Marius Pierre Foungues was the host of the Sunday morning programme “Succès du temps passé”.

He was a journalist by training until his retirement. And given his undeniable talent, Radio Gabon hired him for two years as an external collaborator.

He is said to have faced a number of problems including poor health, of which his lack of resources complicated until he killed himself on Friday.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

