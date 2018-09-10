Radio journalist in Gabon commits suicide [The Morning Call]

A popular radio host in Gabon has committed suicide after 15 months of unpaid wages. Marius Pierre Foungues was the host of the Sunday morning programme “Succès du temps passé”.

He was a journalist by training until his retirement. And given his undeniable talent, Radio Gabon hired him for two years as an external collaborator.

He is said to have faced a number of problems including poor health, of which his lack of resources complicated until he killed himself on Friday.