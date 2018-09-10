Ghana govt receives Kofi Annan's remains ahead of funeral

The Ghana government officially received the mortal remains of Kofi Annan, the former United Nations Secretary-General who died on August 18 in Bern, Switzerland; aged 80.

Annan’s mortal remains left Geneva aboard a private plane with his coffin draped in the flag of the body he served for decades. Some members of the Annan family including his wife arrived with the body.

The plane arrived at the Kotoka International Airport, KIA, at 16: 00 GMT and was received by Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo at a brief military ceremony. The UN flag was taken off and replaced with the Ghana flag upon arrival.

The former global diplomat is due to be given a full state burial that will span for three days. Between his arrival and burial at a military cemetery on September 13, a number of events have been planned to celebrate his life.

The President NAkufoAddo arrives at the Kotoka International Airport to receive the remains of former UN Secretary-General KofiAnnan #RIPKofiAnnan pic.twitter.com/AzRzf0zoAK — UNIC Accra (UNICAccra) September 10, 2018

A summary of the events are as follows:

Body of Kofi Atta Annan arrives on Monday 10 September 2018 at 1600 hours.

Laying in state for paying of respect by public on Tuesday 11 September 2018

Laying in state for paying of respect by dignitaries on Wednesday 12 September 2018

Both events at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre ( AICC ) from 1000 to 1600 hours daily.

Funeral service at the Auditorium of AICC on Thursday 13 September 2018 at 0900 hours.

on Thursday 13 September 2018 at 0900 hours. This will be preceded by filing past and paying of last respect by VVIP s only from 0730 to 0830 hours.

s only from 0730 to 0830 hours. Burial is slated for the military cemetery located in the capital, Accra.

It is expected that Heads of State, high ranking United Nations Officials including the Secretary General and other high profile international personalities will attend the funeral ceremony.