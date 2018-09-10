Angola's leader João Lourenço vows to fight corruption within own party [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Angola’s President João Lourenço has vowed not to exclude members of his own party in his drive to stamp out corruption.
Lourenço made the vow in his first speech on saturday after taking the helms of affairs of the ruling MPLA party, winning the leadership election unopposed.
His win marks the end of Jose Eduardo dos Santos’ almost 40-year dominance of Angolan politics.
