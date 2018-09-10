Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

Algeria's tourism comes alive with Aqua Palm [Inspire Africa]

Algeria's tourism comes alive with Aqua Palm [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa

It may be so, as the French Ministry of foreign affairs has recently removed the northern and central parts of the country from its danger zones list.

This might just be perfect timing as the Biskra province is giving birth to an ambitious tourism and leisure complex, with a 22 acres wide water park that’s already open for business.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..