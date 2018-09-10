African films at the Toronto International Film Festival [This is Culture, TMC]

The Morning Call
The Toronto International film festival is underway in the Canadian city of Toronto. It began on September 6 and will run up until Sunday, September 16.
When talking about such kind of international film festivals, the question we ask ourselves is are there going to be films from the African continent and how many will they be?
In this 43rd edition of the Festival, about 20 films from Africa and the diaspora will have screenings. These are feature films, documentaries and short films which are definitely works to look out for. From new directors as well as rising stars.
Linnete Bahati gives us more details on the festival. @BahatiLinnete
